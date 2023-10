A storm system that’s passing to our south now, will move over the ocean by tomorrow morning, allowing most of the area to stay dry.

There may be a spot shower or two early tomorrow morning for the Cape and Islands, but that’s about it.

The only real effects we’ll see from the storm system will be wind, with breezy conditions expected and occasional gusts to 20mph possible.

Temperature-wise Sunday is looking seasonably cool with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.