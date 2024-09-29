Back to another quiet week we go. Yesterday was a beautiful kick off to the weekend and today will be more of the same. I do think we’ll have more clouds around today compared to yesterday but it’s still an overall nice day, and it’s a dry day.

Monday will be a touch warmer, but otherwise more of the same with a fair amount of clouds and a quiet start to the work week. The coast will stay in the 60s for Monday.

A big area of high pressure has been keeping us dry and will keep us (mostly) dry this week. That big high will force the remnant moisture of Helene to stay south of us. Yes, we are still talking about Helene. In fact, the clouds we have today can be tied back to that storm. While we see the added clouds, we don’t see the rain. With high pressure parking itself for several more days, the next front for midweek will struggle to move through New England, so at most we get a few spot showers late Tuesday and Wednesday.

The spotty showers we do see won’t be heavy nor widespread so our dry September rolls on. Boston is running about 2″ below average in rain just for September alone, and Worcester is at 3″ below average. We are still running a surplus for the year thanks to a wet winter and spring, so outside of being a little dry and the grass being a little crispy from our dry month, there’s no concern with the dry pattern we’re in.

The long term outlook for the next two weeks from the Climate Prediction Center *SLIGHTLY* favors a wetter pattern. That doesn’t mean a ton of rain, or bunch of rainy days. All it means is over the entire 14 day stretch it’s slightly favored to feature above average rain in that period.