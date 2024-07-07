Sunday was a hot and humid day for most of the area and more heat and humidity is on the way over the next few days.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect Monday and lasts through Tuesday for potentially dangerous conditions from heat and humidity. Temperatures will range in the upper 80s to low 90s, with index values possibly going over 100 degrees in spots.

Tuesday humidity levels will come back up, while temperatures remain in the 90s, so it’ll feel like the hottest day of the week.

Eventually we’ll cool down into the 80s with storms back in the forecast Wednesday.