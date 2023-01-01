After ending 2022 well above average and with several records across New England, 2023 looks to stay mild, with temperatures 10-20 degrees above average through Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a low pressure system developing over the Rockies will tap into cold air and drag it across the Plains, Midwest, and eventually into New England later in the week.

We will see rain from this system twice, first with a warm front Tuesday evening, then a cold front on Wednesday. Once the cold front passes by, temperatures will drop significantly, with seasonable conditions returning late week and into the weekend.