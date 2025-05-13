After topping out in the 70s yesterday, today was a bit cooler as we reached near 70° inland, with 60s on the coast line. The nice part about this time of year is even with cooler temperatures like we saw on the coast today, the sunshine goes a long way! The sun strength today is equivalent to July 30th!

The mild air will be with us for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Unfortunately the rain chances will be increasing the next few days, but don’t fret – no day is a total washout. Tomorrow is the first day with rain chances returning, but most of us will stay dry. It’s a low risk (20%) of an afternoon shower, most likely in central Massachusetts.

Thursday is a cloudy day and our best chance of showers for the rest of the work week. That said, it’s still not an all day rain. I’d take the umbrella with you Thursday as I think you’d run into something at some point, but there are still lots of dry hours to go around.

Friday will back the rain chances off once again, though not zero, and we may even see a rumble of thunder. Saturday will again feature scattered showers and storms. Sunday could bring a spotty shower, but like Wednesday, it’s about a 20% shot. Sunday looks to be the nicer of the two weekend days.

Despite the rain chances, temperatures will stay mild all the way through the weekend.