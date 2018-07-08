Stellar Sunday, Heating Up Monday & Tuesday

This weekend has been picture perfect for any of those outdoor plans. Yesterday, we saw high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s to low 80s, low humidity and plenty of sunshine.

Today, the only difference from yesterday, will be the temperatures, which will be a tad bit warmer. Highs will reach into the low to mid 80s inland, 70s along the southern coast and the Cape & Islands.

Monday we will heat up to around 90 for most locations, 80s for the Cape and 70s for the Islands. All of us basking in the sunshine.

Tuesday, a few more clouds stroll in ahead of a cold front to our northwest. Plus, the temperatures will heat up into the low 90s by the afternoon, but thankfully, the humidity will not be nearly as oppressive as last week’s heat wave. A line of showers and storms will likely stroll in by the evening commute Tuesday as the cold front sweeps through.

There is still a chance for showers early Wednesday, but drier conditions are expected for the rest of the day. Highs will be much more comfortable, in the mid to upper 70s.

The rest of the 7-day remains relatively dry and seasonable with highs near 80.

But, wait…there’s more to talk about…

As it remains quiet over southern New England, the tropics are heating up. We have our 2nd and 3rd named storms of the season so far. We have Tropical Storm Beryl about 200 miles to the east of the island of Barbados and the Lesser Antilles. This small, disorganized storm will likely cross over the Lesser Antilles tonight and continue it’s trek, weakening to a tropical depression by the time it skims the southern coast of Puerto Rico by Monday.

We also have Tropical Storm Chris, just off the coast of the Carolinas. It has very little movement at this point in time, but by midweek, it is expected to strengthen to a Cat. 1 Hurricane as it passes in between the eastern seaboard and Bermuda. The only risk here will be dangerous rip currents and rough surf along the immediate coastline of New England.

In the meantime, stay with 7News for the very latest on your summertime forecast. Now, go outside and enjoy this beautiful weather on this Sunday afternoon. -Meteorologist Jackie Layer