Sticky Next Two Days, Lower Humidity End of Week

7Weather- The warm and muggy weather sticks around the next couple of days, and then a front drops humidity by the end of the week.

Temperatures will be between 64-69º tonight, and again, there will be areas of fog. There could be lingering patchy fog Tuesday morning, but it should burn off faster than it did today.

The rest of the day is mostly sunny and hot. Inland areas make it into the low 90s, Boston likely gets into the upper 80s. There is a chance for an isolated storm well inland in the afternoon.

There will be areas of fog Wednesday morning, and then skies are partly to mostly cloudy the rest of the day. Highs make it into the mid 80s, and it will feel tropical.

A cold front approaches the area in the afternoon, giving us the chance for scattered storms. It looks like the window for storms is from 3-7 PM.

Thursday has a mix of clouds and sun, low humidity, and highs in the upper 80s.

Most of us stay dry on Friday, but there is a slight chance for a late afternoon storm. Humidity remains low and temperatures are in the mid 80s.