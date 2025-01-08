Cold and windy. That’s been the weather theme for us in southern New England. Temperatures felt like the single digits and teens today with the wind gusting above 40 mph.

A Wind Advisory continues for Worcester County and northern Middlesex County through 1 am tomorrow. Isolated tree damage and a few power outages are still possible with gusts up to 50 mph.

It stays breezy through the night. Air temperatures drop into the teens for most of us. Whatever clothes and winter accessories you used this morning, you’ll want back out tomorrow morning! With the wind, temperatures will feel below/near 0°.

Thursday’s high temperatures reach the upper 20s/lower 30s. The wind stays gusty out of the northwest so it will feel like the teens once again. There will be a lot of clouds, and some energy aloft could help to squeeze out some flurries.

Friday looks more promising! We’ll see more sun and temperatures will be closer to normal for early January. The breeze will fade through the day.

If it’s going to be cold, it would be nice to see some snow. Agreed? A storm system will continue getting its act together near the Gulf of Mexico and move toward us late Friday into Saturday. The center of that low pressure stays too far to our south to get a big blockbuster snowstorm. We will get some light snow showers. A coating to an 1″ is possible. Here’s a look at the Euro and GFS ensembles for the probability of 1″ or more.

Temperatures stay chilly in the low 30s Saturday. Sunday, high temperatures will feel more seasonable in the upper 30s.

I’d also like to add that our meteorologist team is keeping everyone impacted from the devastating Southern California wildfires in our thoughts and prayers.

-Melanie Black