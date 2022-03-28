7Weather- It is very cold tonight with temperatures falling into the teens. The night starts cloudy and then skies gradually clear.

You’ll want to grab all of the winter layers as you walkout the door Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the teens, but it will feel like the single digits in the morning. Wind chills will be in teens at lunch time, and in the mid 20s by 5PM. It is another cold day, but at least this time we’ll have bright skies.

It is cold Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid 20s, but we go back to near-average highs in the afternoon. The day starts sunny and then we’ll add in clouds in the afternoon as a warm front lifts through the region.

Thursday will have peeks of sun here and there with a few afternoon showers (mainly after 4PM). It is breezy with highs in the low 60s.

Steady rain arrives Thursday night and we’ll have a wet weather until early Friday morning. Highs hit into the low 60s early in the afternoon, and then we slowly drop in the evening as a cold front clears us.

As of now the weekend looks dry, but we’re watching a system that could bring wet weather on Sunday evening.