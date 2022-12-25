7Weather – It’s a cold Christmas morning! Temperatures started off in the single digits in western and central Mass, teens around MetroWest and 20s for the Cape and Islands.

This cold air has been with us since late Friday, maybe you’ve adjusted after the shock it was yesterday. In fact, for Boston and Worcester it was the coldest Christmas Eve since 1975, with high temperatures 19 and 14 respectively. Today, it could be the coldest Christmas since 2013! That’s if Boston stays at or below 28 degrees.

Not only is it cold, it’s a White Christmas for some of us! Ocean-effect snow showers continue for the Cape and Islands. The snow winner was the Vineyard. You can see where the snow band set up when you look at the totals for the Vineyard and Upper Cape below.

These ocean-effect snow showers will still be around this morning. Although I don’t expect snow to accumulate like we saw yesterday. The trend will be dissipating, as the band moves back and forth and continues to weaken into the afternoon. A band could redevelop later this evening bringing some flurries to Nantucket.

For the rest of us, it’s a dry holiday. We’ll see mainly sunshine. Some clouds build midday but mainly for areas outside of MetroWest. We’ll fair a bit better with our temps. Highs will be in the mid/upper 20s, that’s still below average. There will still be a SW breeze 10-15 mph so it’ll feel chillier like it’s in the teens. Less wind tonight, staying mainly clear with another cold start in the teens Monday morning.

We’ll continue to make day to day improvements with our temperatures, stepping it up from the 30s tomorrow to 40s midweek. Outside of a few showers possible for far western Mass Tuesday morning, we’re dry as high pressure builds across the east. 2022 will end on a mild note, with temps in the 50s! New Years Eve could have some late day showers with more widespread showers for New Year’s Day. We’ll be in the mid/upper 50s so it’ll be rain.

Merry Christmas!

-Melanie Black