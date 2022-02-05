7Weather- It is frigid Sunday morning with some location dropping below zero. The day starts sunny for most areas, but there could be clouds along the coast as a light, onshore wind kicks in.

Temperatures rebound into the mid 20s in the afternoon and there will be a mix of sun and clouds. It won’t feel too bad with less wind around compared to today.

Monday morning is chilly and overcast. There will be a wide range of temperatures from the teens in Worcester County to the low 30s in southeast Mass.

A weak system brings a brief wintry mix Monday afternoon. It looks to start mid-day as light precipitation where some locations could start as light snow. Areas inside of I-495 will mainly have above freezing temperatures so it might start as a brief mix, and then quickly change to rain.

As of now it looks like a cold rain for locations inside of I-495 for the Monday evening commute. There could be slick spots outside of I-495 on untreated surfaces.

There will be a few, light showers around Tuesday morning. The rest of the day looks dry and mainly cloudy. Highs reach into the low 40s.

We continue to see melting this week with highs in the low and mid 40s Wednesday-Saturday. Enjoy!