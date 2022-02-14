7Weather- We woke up to light snow and cold temperatures this morning. An overachieving system that’s for sure!

Boston recorded on and off light snow from 5AM Sunday-7AM Monday. In that time period the official snow report at the airport was 5.9″ of snow. There were areas south of the Pike that got a few more inches than that. Marshfield coming in just shy of 10.0″ of snow and Douglas at 9.5″.

Happy Valentine’s Day! If you’re going out to dinner make sure you grab the winter jacket. Temperatures will be in the teens this evening, but it will feel like the single digits with a cold breeze still around.

Bundle up Tuesday morning! Temperatures drop between 5-12º, but a breeze makes it feel near 0º or subzero.

It will be a full day of sun with highs in the upper 20s. It won’t be as windy as today, but it will still be breezy at times giving us a wind chill in the teens in the afternoon.

We go up from there! Highs are in the low 40s on Wednesday. It will be mostly sunny and breezy.

Just like that we jump back up to near 60º on Thursday. It won’t be perfect with lots of clouds around and windy conditions. Rain arrives after sunset.

There will be periods of heavy rain Thursday night and you will hear the wind howling. The wet weather is around Friday morning, and then it gradually clear in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the mid 50s in the morning and then we drop into the 20s by dinner time.

This upcoming weekend is looking good with seasonable highs and sunshine.