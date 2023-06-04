7Weather- The June gloom continues today. We’ll see a lot of clouds with some showers around. The wind will still be breezy out of the north/northeast adding a chill to the air with temperatures stuck in the low 50s. Light showers linger into tomorrow morning. Most days this week will bring a lot of clouds, showers at times, and cooler than normal temperatures.

An area of low pressure is to our southeast and will continue to rotate in a north/northeast breeze and showers at times. Clouds will win out the day. Temperatures don’t budge all that much today.

Any light showers will be most likely for eastern Mass, especially along the coast. Tonight will bring the best chance for the wet conditions.

Tomorrow morning there will be a few spotty showers around. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy and not as cool, as temperatures finally get into the low/mid 60s.

Toward the end of the 7-day, there’s more opportunity to see more sun and temperatures get near normal.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black