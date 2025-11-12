Cool temperatures, breezy conditions and a lot of clouds continue to prevail. This morning, some of us even saw some snowflakes! It was mainly flurries for our region, but I got a report from Winchendon of snow sticking to the ground in some spots. Tis the season! If you’re like me, the chilly air has prompted you to stock up on winter accessories!

You might want those winter accessories again tomorrow morning. Through the day, the clouds and cool temperatures stick around. The breeze does too. Temperatures start off chilly and stay cool in the upper 40s/near 50°. This is a few degrees below our normal high of 53° in Boston. There’s a chance for a spot sprinkle mainly for southeast Mass.

The wind will play a role in the forecast through at least Sunday. Expect gusts tomorrow between 20-30 mph tomorrow.

The chilly breeze will linger for the Patriots game. We got lucky the past couple of home games with ideal fall weather. Maybe not so much tomorrow. You’ll want to bundle up with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s!

Some ocean-effect showers are possible Friday afternoon for the Cape. Other than that, it stays dry until late Saturday night/Sunday morning when we get a few showers.

Some sun is back with the clouds next week, but so is the wind!