Still Cool and Cloudy Today, Clearing Tonight

7Weather- Subtropical Storm Melissa slowly moves out today, and then we finally see the sun on Sunday.

TODAY:

The day starts in the 50s, and it stays in the 50s the entire day. There will be some mist in the morning, and it sticks around until mid-day. The wind fades throughout the day.

There could be some late afternoon sun, but it does look like most of us stay cloudy. Consider yourself lucky if you see some sun today.

It is cool this evening with temperatures in the low 50s.

Sunday and Monday are looking great! It has been cloudy with on and off showers since Tuesday night!

Sunday starts with partly cloudy skies, and then it quickly clears. We are all sunny for Sunday brunch. Highs are in the mid 60s.

Monday will be a great day to take the kids to the Topsfield Fair. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the upper 60s.