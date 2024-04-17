It’s a beautiful start with a lot of sun! Our sunrise is officially before the six o’clock hour, coming up at 5:59 this morning. Temperatures will still be mild, but not as warm today. Where you will really feel the difference is along the coast.

Temperatures start off in the 40s. We’ll head for the low 60s inland. An onshore breeze will keep temperatures in the 50s on the coast. We’ll see a lot of sunshine this morning with high clouds building in through the day.

Tomorrow will feel cooler for us all. We’ll have more clouds with an easterly breeze. Temperatures stay in the 50s. We’ll get spotty showers throughout the day leading to some sprinkles.

We’ll get another chance of rain late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Any precipitation amounts stay light, generally a tenth to quarter of an inch. Then we’ll be dry the rest of the weekend. That’s good news for getting outside! Bad news for washing away the pollen.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black