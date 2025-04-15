What a day we had for ourselves yesterday as sunshine and temps in the mid 60s to low 70s provided a beautiful afternoon.



Today, we’ll be mild again as temps reach the mid to upper 60s. More clouds are in the mix, and occasionally, we’ll track some scattered showers. So yes, warm again, but not as perfect as yesterday.

A cold front slices through here this evening, drying us out behind it as temps drop and winds pick up. We’ll be back into the 30s by daybreak tomorrow.

Wednesday is cool and breezy with highs near 50. Expect mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday, it’s a nice recover, back into the upper 50s, then low to mid 60s Friday. Friday night into Saturday, we’ll track a few spotty showers, but also watch mild air surge in. Low to mid 70s are in store for Saturday, which will be the warmest air of the season!

Easter Sunday is dry as highs hold in the mid to upper 50s with a chilly breeze. Marathon Monday looks good. Dry, 30s to start the day, low 60s to finish it. A bit warmer than the runners would like, but overall a solid day for the spectators.