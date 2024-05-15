We certainly locked in back to back Tuesday with beautiful weather as we ran well into the 70s and lower 80s for most yesterday as sunshine and low humidity won out.



Today, we start off with more clouds and even a few spotty sprinkles, but the overall theme of mild air is still there. I expect temps to nudge their way up into the lower 70s for most today with a few hit or miss showers developing through the day. We’ll even have a smidge of humidity as dew points near 60.

Rain chances increase tonight and tomorrow morning with locally heavy rain possible near the south coast, RI and CT. Rain tends to taper off early to mid afternoon while it’ll remain cool with temps running in the 50s to low 60s.

Friday looks pretty good overall, near 70 inland, near 60 at the coast.

The weekend will be cool with more clouds than sun, but overall, feature a lot more dry hours than wet. Once and a while a few spotty showers or a patch of drizzle is possible, but not a lot of rain is expected. Highs run in the low to mid 60s inland, 50s at the coast.



Milder again by mid-week next week.