Welcome to the weekend! It stays humid, with temperatures not quite as high as earlier this week. It’ll be unsettled at times, but luckily not a washout of a weekend.

A front is draped across New England and will not have a lot of forward movement this weekend. It’ll actually retrograde before it moves out of our region Tuesday. While it’s here it continues to promote the chance for storms.

Radar gives us an idea of what it could look like later today. Storms will be hit or miss. If you get under one though, it could be a heavy downpour.

We woke up to areas of fog. Fog is in the process of lifting. We’ll see more clouds than sun through the day. Looking at our morning low temperatures, you can see where that stationary front is stuck with more mild temperatures to the right of it. Highs today will be in the low/mid 80s. That’s still above average. On Cape Cod and the Islands highs will be in the upper 70s/near 80. Humidity is still with us!

We’re also keeping an eye on Hurricane Lee. Shear weakened it over the past 24 hours, but it still maintains major hurricane status as it moves west, northwestward. Models are in good agreement, Lee will stay north of the Islands and out to sea. Based on recent model runs, right now it looks like Lee will pass east of New England next Friday. There will likely be swells creating dangerous surf and rip currents. We’ll continue to monitor any changes for you.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black