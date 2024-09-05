What a stretch of weather we’ve had for ourselves over the last few days as clear skies, light winds and low humidity has won out. That’s allowed for crisp, cool overnight and warm and comfortable afternoons. Yesterday, we reached the lower 80s inland and mid to upper 70s near the coast.

After another cool start this morning, we’ll feel very similar again this afternoon as yesterday afternoon with highs near 80 inland and temps in the low to mid 70s near the coast.

Tonight, the pattern will start to change a bit with patchy fog and areas of low clouds forming overnight. That’ll allow for some grey in the sky tomorrow morning, although, I do expect breaks of sun midday/afternoon too. Temps tomorrow run in the low 70s coast, mid to upper 70s inland.

Saturday will feel similar with cloudy to partly sunny skies. As the afternoon goes on, clouds tend to thicken up with some late-day showers possible inland and eventually close to the coast too by the evening. Scattered showers continue to slide through overnight.



The front is fairly progressive, so it’ll move offshore by Sunday morning, ending the rain chances early and allowing for sunshine and low humidity to come pouring back in.

Early to mid next week looks good. Comfortably warm afternoons and cool overnight again.