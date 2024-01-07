Just seven days into the new year and we have our first significant snowstorm of the season under way. Many cities towns just inland from the ocean picking up between 4 -8 ” of snow. The storm will be split into two parts with part one transitioning into a lull for a few hours this morning and then part two will commence late morning and last through the afternoon. No major changes to the overall snowfall forecast from previous days. Here are the latest snow maps:

Again, these totals are for the end of the storm which should be departing between 5-7pm. The snow will be heavy & wet in nature along the coast but more of a lighter/fluffier snow type in the Merrimack Valley…

In terms of travel, it will be a slow go for much of the day including heading down to and (coming home from) Gillette Stadium. Should be a fun game to watch tho as the snow flies during the game…

Moving on from football? Understandable! Should be a fun winter day to take the kiddos sledding as the storm system lacks arctic air. Temps will drop mid afternoon but not too bad all things considered.

Perhaps the best facet of the storm is the timing….a weekend and NOT a weekday. Snow should be long gone by tonight giving road crews plenty of time to get everything prepped for the Monday morning commute. We’ll be on TV through the day to keep you updated on the storm. Enjoy your Snowy Sunday!

~JR