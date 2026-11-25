Good morning! We’re just one day away from Thanksgiving, and we have a lot happening when it comes to the forecast. Chances are you’re aware of our incoming Thanksgiving storm, but before our storm arrives, we do have some calmer weather to take advantage of!

We’re off to a chilly start, even by November standards, with temperatures largely in the 20s early this morning. In a similar fashion to yesterday, highs today will be in the mid 40s. We’ll be brisk and bright into the afternoon, at which point clouds begin to increase ahead of our storm.

With all of this, if you’re traveling around New England today, you’re a-okay (weather-wise, at least). However, if you have flights going into some of our airports in the southeast or the Pacific Northwest, you may encounter a few delays with storms in both regions.

It’s the storm that’s currently in the southeast that we’re watching here at home. It will climb the coast over the next 36 hours or so, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds along with it. If you’re traveling into airports like Charlotte, DC or Philly tomorrow, you may have some delays.

As for us here at home, we’ll start Thanksgiving dry but cloudy. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s tomorrow morning, and we’ll be in the upper 40s and low 50s in the afternoon. It’ll be a breezy first half of the day, but conditions will be fine for those traveling to visit loved ones for the holiday. Conditions deteriorate in the afternoon.

We’ll see the first showers in the late afternoon, progressing to heavy rain by the early evening. The rain will generally be moving from south to north, so areas south of the pike will see heavy rain before areas north of route 2, for example.

Heavy rain will continue through the evening into the early hours of Friday morning. By the time the rain wraps up, we’ll be in the neighborhood of 1-3″ total.

On top of the rain, this storm will bring gusty winds as well. As mentioned, it’ll be breezy even before the rain arrives, but by the afternoon and evening, gusts will increase. We’ll see gusts in the 20s and 30s inland, even 40s possible for higher elevations. Along the coast, we could see gusts up to 50mph.

For that reason, the entirety of the Massachusetts coast is under a Wind Advisory from noon Thursday through 7AM Friday.

I know a lot of people took advantage of our recent mild stretch to put up holiday decorations– just make sure everything is really secured (or bring it inside) before this storm! You don’t want Rudolph blowing down the street!

Friday will be a transitional day as the storm pushes on to the north. We’ll be mild, with temperatures in the upper 50s. We’ll still have clouds and some showers around, but not the soaking rain that we’ll see from the meat of this storm. It’ll be breezy as well.

The weekend is looking much lighter and brighter! It’ll make for easy travel for those heading home.

Clouds decrease on Saturday but temperatures stay mild for this time of year. Expect highs in the low 50s. As for Sunday? We’ll be mostly sunny and in the mid 50s– mild again!