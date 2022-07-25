What a hot finish to the weekend we had as numerous towns and cities hit 100 degrees. That included Boston as the 90+ degree weather in place reached day 6. Today, we’ll likely hit 90 late this morning/noon time, before scattered showers and storms start to knock temps back. If we do hit 90, it’ll mark the 7th day in a row of 90 degree weather in Boston, tying the 6th longest heat wave on record.



As temps near 90 and humidity remains sky high with dew points in the low to mid 70s, we’ll have plenty of fuel for scattered showers and storms midday, into the evening. The atmosphere is loaded with moisture, so tropical like downpours are possible. Additionally, we’ll watch for a few storms to become strong to severe with damaging gusts, frequent lightning, and hail. Although the risk is low, an isolated brief tornado in New England can’t be ruled out either. We’ll certainly keep an eye on the radar today and cover any warnings that come out.



Behind the front, dew points come crashing down, falling back into the 50s. That, combine with highs in the mid 80s, will make for a very comfortable summer afternoon Tuesday. Wednesday will be nice as well.

High humidity and 90 degree weather return Thursday with a few isolated afternoon storms. It’ll be humid with scattered storms Friday, before less humid air, sunshine and seasonably warm weather prevails next weekend.