A strong storm system is headed towards New England, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

The worst of the storm is expected after midnight tonight, which could include some localized flooding and isolated wind damage.

After midnight rain bands will continue to intensify, with pockets of downpours developing generally west of I-95.

These bands of rain will move east, reaching Boston around 4am. At this point there may be minor flooding in some particularly flood-prone areas west of the city.

The storm begins to clear out by 8am, as the center of the storm passes by and pushes the rain out to sea. Fortunately for locations southeast of Boston and along the coast, the heaviest rain is only expected to stick around for an hour or two. This will mitigate the flood risk for this area, where some locations to the west could see pockets of minor-moderate flooding.

There is a Flood Watch in effect for most of the area with the exception of the Cape and Islands, anticipating the heavy rainfall and potential for flooding overnight.

Total rainfall could exceed 4 inches in spots, with most of the area picking up 2-4 inches of rain.

Wind is also a big concern with this storm. Locations in the High Wind Warning could see gusts up to 65 mph while locations in the Wind Advisory could see gusts up to 50 mph through Monday morning.