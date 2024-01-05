The big weather talker of the week, our weekend winter storm, is almost here. It will bring us snow, a mix and wind Saturday evening through Sunday. Some locations could get over half a foot of snow. A closer look at the map giving you a tour of the expected snow accumulations is below. Keep in mind these will be the totals as of Sunday evening.

The biggest impact will be from the heavy snow accumulations creating travel disruption. For that reason, western, central and northeast Mass (shaded in pink below) were upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning. This runs Saturday afternoon through late Sunday night. The city of Boston and south along the I-95 corridor is still under a Winter Storm Watch.

The storm has sped up on its arrival time. We want to point out that travel could be tricky Saturday night for areas north and west as the snow accumulates. Conditions will be poor away from the coast Sunday morning through midday.

There will be gusty wind especially along the coast. That combined with the heavy wet snow could lead to isolated power outages. Coastal flooding is not a concern. Tides are not astronomically high this weekend. The new threat we added is a flash freeze. As the storm pulls away, temperatures will drop Sunday evening and surfaces could become icy.

Let’s take a closer look at the timing. Clouds will thicken up through the day tomorrow as we remain in the 30s. The wind will shift out of the northeast and help to initiate some light ocean-effect snow showers for the Merrimack Valley in the afternoon and evening. The main event arrives from the west with snow showers developing in the evening. The snow fills in inland by Sunday night. The rain/snow line shown below in pink is still along the coast with rain across Cape Cod at this point. Overnight, snow will fall at a moderate intensity inland, while the rain/snow line sags south. Most of us will wake up to snow showers Sunday morning. The snow turns lighter and scattered by the afternoon. The Cape ends with snow showers. As the wind shifts more northerly, temperatures will drop later in the day and that will lead to a threat of flash freezing.

The storm is gone by Monday morning, but we could still be left with some slick spots. We get a break from the wet weather Monday before our next storm Tuesday night into Wednesday. This looks primarily rain for most of us, outside of initial snow showers for the Worcester Hills. Down the road, another storm looks likely for next Saturday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black