Well if you thought we’ve had enough storms recently, unfortunately we aren’t done yet.

For today, scattered storms will pop up as soon as noon time, and linger into the early evening. Some could become strong to severe with hail and gusty winds, so be weather aware. Remember: when thunder roars, get indoors.

Highs today will vary quite a bit. Along the coast, 72 to 77 degrees. Farther inland: upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll be cloudy this morning with breaks of sun this afternoon.

Overnight, well past midnight, we could see the return of more spotty showers an downpours. Lows will be down to the 60s.

Unfortunately the risk for severe weather is even higher tomorrow.

Any rain or storms early in the morning should be sub-severe, but we will have dry time for a while after that. We are concerned with severe weather rolling in during the late afternoon and evening hours. The threat is even greater than today, and not only could we see hail and gusty winds, but maybe even an isolated tornado.

That severe weather will be fueled by high heat and humidity. The reason we’ll be so warm? A gusty wind from the southwest.

Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s with dew points in the low 70s.

Storm chances linger into Monday, but we are looking dry Tuesday and Wednesday.