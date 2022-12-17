7Weather – After a soggy and snowy day across southern New England Friday, rain and snow tapered off this morning. Areas that saw rain Friday (within 495 corridor to the coast), got some light snow this morning, as colder air wrapped in behind the departing system. It just made for some damp pavement as temperatures generally stayed in the mid/upper 30s.

While the dreary conditions blanketed MetroWest, this was a good morning for ski lovers! Take a look at some of the 24-hour snow totals (updated around sunrise).

We’ll continue to clear out. Mostly clouds from the North Shore to the South Shore today. Worcester County could see some sun before sunset, as clouds will thin out this afternoon. Temperatures will be near 40/low 40s. A NW breeze 10-15 mph will make it feel chillier. There will still be a bit of a breeze around this evening, but less wind overnight. Temperatures will drop to the mid/upper 20s for MetroWest into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be slightly chillier, but still dry. This will be the trend for the next few days, with a chilly breeze at times.

We’re watching for our next storm system to arrive late week. Right now, it looks like a mix late Thursday, with rain and snow likely on Friday. Stay tuned 🙂

-Melanie Black