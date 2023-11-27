A coastal storm is moving in, bringing rain and wind to Southern New England overnight.

Rain will start falling over the area over the next few hours, and gradually pick up intensity after midnight.

The heaviest rain is expected to fall around 3am, with wind gusts also picking up around this time.

There is a Wind Advisory for Cape Ann, Cape Cod, and the Islands through the overnight.

Gusts up to 50 mph is a possibility for areas in the wind advisory. Other locations can expect gusts of 30mph or less.

The storm moves out by Monday morning, but not without leaving behind at least a 1/2″ of rainfall for most.