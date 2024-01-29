The slopfest that moved in yesterday continues this morning as patchy light snow and mixed precipitation lingers for a while. From this morning, through this afternoon, another coating to an inch will fall in spots, with most of the snow tapering off northwest of Boston by later this morning.

The highest final snow totals overall will be through the higher terrain in Worcester County, into interior southern NH, where 6-9″ of snow falls. Lower terrain in Worcester County ends with 2-5″, while it’s be a sloppy 1-3″ of snow/slush from 95 to 495 and only a coating to an inch near the coast. In fact, the best chance for accumulating snow across Plymouth County and the Cape and Islands will come this afternoon and this evening as some leftover snow showers are giving a boost with some ocean enhancement as colder air passes over the relatively warmer ocean waters.

Winds stay gusty along the coast through the afternoon into the evening with the strongest gusts across the Cape and Islands. There, gusts 35-45mph out of the north to northeast are likely.

A colder pattern settles in tomorrow, and overall, it’s a seasonably cold week. Temps are bumped up a bit Thursday and Friday and drop back to near 30 over the weekend. The pattern is void of big storms the rest of this week, into the weekend. With that said, some snow showers are possible late Friday into Saturday morning as a cold front and some chilly, unstable air, passes through.