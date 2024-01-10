Our second storm of the week brought heavy rain and gusty wind overnight. Now, we’ll watch for minor to moderate river flooding. Looking ahead, it’s an active pattern. We’ll get a break between storms before we have two more headed our way within the next days.

Here’s a look at some of the higher end rain totals and maximum wind gusts from overnight.

With all that overnight rainfall and snowmelt, expect street and poor drainage flooding this morning. Minor to moderate river flooding will be a concern over the next 48 hours. Moderate river flooding is expected on the Blackstone River at Northbridge today. Also today, minor flooding is expected on the Charles River at Dover, North Nashua River at Fitchburg, and Neponset River at Norwood. Tomorrow, minor flooding along the Assabet River at Maynard is expected.

It’s mild out there this morning! High temperatures so far are in the 50s. This afternoon temperatures will come down into the 40s. There’s a chance for a leftover spot shower, but the heaviest rain is offshore for the remainder of the day. Tonight, temperatures fall into the low 30s. Tomorrow we’ll rebound to low 40s with partly cloudy skies and a breeze.

Then our next storm arrives late Friday night into Saturday morning. This one brings another dose of rain and wind. Although there won’t be as much rain. We’re expecting 1-2″ of rainfall. Saturday morning, gusty wind will be strongest on the coast. Gusts to around 50+ mph are possible for some.

Then we’re still not done! A colder storm brings rain and snow Monday and Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black