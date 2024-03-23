Over the next few hours, the worst of the storm will be over, but there may be a few slick spots that develop overnight.

Colder air is moving back in behind the storm and that could allow for some slick spots to redevelop in parts of Worcester County and NW Middlesex County.

Any slick spots should remain on untreated surfaces, but take it slow if you have to travel overnight.

Although sunshine will return for part of the day Sunday, it will be colder behind the storm.

Temperatures Sunday start in the 20s and 30s and only reach low 40s by afternoon. There will also be a chilly breeze, with wind chills in the 20s and 30s throughout the day.