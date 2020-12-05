Storm Moves Out, Still a Cold Wind Sunday

7Weather- The precipitation wrapper up Saturday night, with the highest snow totals in Worcester County.

The “jackpot” spot with this storm ended up in the higher elevations in Worcester County. The highest totals coming in for Paxton at 12.5″, and 11″ in Rutland.

Areas along the coast didn’t see much accumulation, with areas along I-495 and north of the Pike seeing 2-5″.

There will still be a gusty wind on Sunday, making it cold for clean up. It will feel like the teens in the morning, and the the 20s in the afternoon. The morning may have lingering clouds, but then skies are bright by mid-day.

Monday is chilly, but we won’t be dealing with the wind. Highs reach into the mid 30s. Skies will go from partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day.

There is a slight chance for ocean-effect snow on Tuesday. Don’t be surprised if you see a few snow showers along the coast, especially on the Cape & the Islands. It is another chilly day in the low 30s.

It’s not as for for the rest of the week with highs in the low to mid 40s Wednesday- Friday.