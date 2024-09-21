The slow-moving coastal storm will finally start to move out Sunday after days of gloomy weather across Southern New England.

Showers will taper off first north & west of the city of Boston by midnight tonight.

Locations south and east of the city will see showers linger through early Sunday morning.

By Sunday afternoon, sunshine is expected for most of the area along with fair weather clouds.

Although conditions will improve Sunday, a Coast Flood Advisory remains in effect due to onshore winds 10-15mph behind the storm.

High surf will also remain an issue until 8pm tomorrow, so stay out of the ocean. This includes risk for dangerous rip currents.

The rest of the week remains cool behind the storm, with more opportunities for rainfall later in the week.