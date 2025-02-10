One storm done over the weekend with three more on deck. But to set expectations, mostly for snow lovers or I guess even snow haters, the one we just had was probably our best snow potential going forward as the next ones are either a glancing blow or a messy mix.

We had some sun this morning and temperatures ended up right about freezing so roads and sidewalks with some residual salt might have done some minimal melting. As far as your backyard is concerned, we didn’t melt much if anything today. Tonight we’ll get pretty cold, so anything that did melt will re-freeze. With the melt being so minimal I don’t expect anything to be skating rink-esque but watch for a few isolated slick spots for your dog walks tomorrow morning or walking the kids to school.

Our next system in our parade of storms arrives tomorrow night and it just barely arrives. While it’s all part of these consecutive storms, this one is staying south of us. We’ll have a few snow showers across the Cape and Buzzard’s Bay but that’s about it. It’s all overnight, gone by Wednesday morning, and might leave an inch behind at most.

The storms that follow this one will give us more of a direct hit, but that direct hit will be of the messy mix variety and less of the snow storm variety.

Up first, Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This one arrives just before midnight and does so as a a brief period of snow. As it passes by, it will pull warm air into itself and transition over to a messy mix storm going into Thursday morning. While snow is likely to accumulate, it’ll be less than the last storm. We don’t have a snow map for you yet, but it’ll probably look like something in the coating – 2″ and 2 – 4″ range with the heavier amounts north and west of Boston. While the snow will be less of a concern we’ll have to watch for some sleet or freezing rain again into Thursday morning.

After that one, it’s the weekend up next. This one arrives Saturday evening and continues all day Sunday. It too will arrive as snow (and it may stay as snow a bit longer than the Wednesday night one) but will once again eventually go to a mix and then to rain and it looks like the the rain on Sunday will linger for much of the day.