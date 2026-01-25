Well Well Well…….look at the storm we have on the way.

It’s been a while since our last blockbuster (defined as 12″+) here in metro Boston.

Snow looks to arrive by midday (11am-12pm) and really pile up fast by late afternoon and evening:

That snow will be fast & furious from about 3pm until midnight Sunday night, falling at the rate of 1-2″ per hour!! Obvi, that will lead to very poor travel conditions late this afternoon and night:

Keep this in mind if planning to travel to watch the Pats game (after the game will be much worse travel than before). The intense snow will back off to lighter snows and snow showers by early Monday morning but those snow showers will continue for the entire day and won’t completely stop until 6-8pm Monday. By that time, most towns will finish with well over a foot of snow (including the city of Boston):

For most towns west of I-95, the snow will be light and fluffy to move around, while locations near Buzzards’s Bay and the Cape the snow will be heavier and wetter:

Might be a good idea to shovel, plow in waves versus waiting for the last flakes to fall:

In terms of the next 7 days, the snow won’t be melting anytime soon as the arctic pattern is firmly entrenched across the region:

Stay with 7News through the weekend as we will have continuous coverage throughout the storm!

Be safe!

~JR