A little winter weather is possible overnight as a weakened low pressure system heads into New England.

Some light snow and rain showers are possible, especially west of Worcester, through early morning.

A coating of snow is possible in spots north of the Quabbin in western Worcester County.

There could also be a light coating of ice in spots in Southern Worcester County as light rain and drizzle fall with temperatures below freezing. If you’re up early tomorrow, check if it’s raining out and if temperatures are below freezing. If that’s the case, ice is possible so take it slow.