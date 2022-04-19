It was a quick hitter, but hit hard, as a strong storm blowing through here overnight lingers into early this morning. Since midnight, many locations have picked up 0.50-1.50″ of rain as an east wind drove through coastal communities, gusting 50-60mph at times.

The bulk of the rain and the strongest winds will be behind us by 8am, although, it’ll stay breezy through the day with gusts 30-35mph. Breaks of sun emerge by late morning with temps warming into the 50s. While a brief passing isolated shower is possible, much of the afternoon is dry.

In fact, much of the rest of the week is dry with much nicer outside weather for the kids to take advantage of during school vacation. The warmest weather comes Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.