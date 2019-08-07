Storm Threat Continues This Evening, Quieter Weather for the Second Half of the Week

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for areas inland, especially western MA, central MA and southern NH through 9PM this evening.

This storm threat will continue to advance eastward after sunset, so a few strong to severe storms are possible between 10PM to 2AM for eastern MA, within the 95-corridor.

Through the overnight, there’s also a chance for flooding due to excessive rainfall. Torrential rain will likely be embedded in some of these strong to severe t’storms.

Behind this storm threat, it will still feel quite tropical in terms of the dewpoints on Thursday, then we settle into a much more comfortable and dry airmass into the weekend, making for a gorgeous set-up for your outdoor plans.

The second weekend of August is BEAUTIFUL from start to finish- low humidity, mostly sunny skies, and dry conditions with highs around 80! We’re back into the low to mid 80s by the following work week, with the next best chance of showers returning by midweek.