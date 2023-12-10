The first half of our weekend was nice. The second half ends with rain and wind, as a storm brings the potential for flooding and damaging wind.

A line of showers and storms is off to our west. An area of low pressure will form along this front later today, strengthen and move across New England. This morning is mainly dry and overcast. Despite the cloud cover, it’ll be mild with high temperatures in the upper 50s/low 60s! It comes with scattered showers and an increasing breeze through the day. The heaviest rain will be overnight into tomorrow morning. It’ll be a rough early morning commute with downpours and possible thunder. The rain should exit by mid morning. Here’s a look at the timing below:

The excessive rainfall could lead to localized flooding. A Flood Watch is up for most of the region outside of the Cape and the Islands. The highest rainfall totals will be across central/western Mass and into Connecticut.

The wind will peak tomorrow morning. Gusts will be 40-50 mph within MetroWest, 50-60 mph on the coast and 60+ mph for the South Coast, Cape and Islands. High winds could bring down trees and cause possible power outages, especially where there’s the High Wind Warning.

Minor coastal flooding is possible for the South Coast including Buzzard’s Bay tomorrow morning.

Colder air will work in a on northwest breeze behind the front. Lingering snow showers will fall for the higher elevations. 1-3″ is possible for the Berkshires and a dusting for northern Worcester County.

Tomorrow morning, temperatures will be in the upper 50s/low 60s. Once the front passes our region, temperatures will fall into the 40s for the afternoon. The northwest wind will make it feel like the 30s. The rest of the week is quiet with temperatures mainly in the 40s. Our chilliest day will be Thursday in the upper 30s.

