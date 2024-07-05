An early morning batch of showers drop a few embedded downpours this morning, but it’s not an all day washout. In fact the next couple of days will feature a back and forth pattern with scattered showers and storms at times with breaks of sun sun between them. While it’s not close to a perfect forecast, there will also be quite a few hours of dry weather in here too.





The best chance to fit in dry hours will be mid morning to early to mid afternoon today, as that’s when the shower and thunder threat is the lowest once we get rid of the early morning round of rain.

As some breaks of sun emerge, temps shoot up into the 80s away from the South Coast, and that’ll help garner enough instability for a renewed mid to late afternoon shot of more scattered thunderstorms popping up. The highest chance for that will be northwest of Boston, especially out near 495.

As dew points jump up to near 70 the next couple of days, the humidity will feel sky high too. That helps fuel the scattered downpours that we catch once and a while on your Saturday too. Cookout or tee time planned? You’ll squeeze in some dry hours, just keep an eye out for those batches of showers/storms that roll in and out at times.

Sunday – Tuesday looks better for those beach/pool plans as much of that time frame is storm free. We’ll also heat up with temps approaching 90 away from the coast. Beach temps likely run in the upper 70s to mid 80s as refreshing sea breezes kick in.



