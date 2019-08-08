Storms Clear Out… Humidity To Lower

Well, there was certainly no lack of storms late yesterday and last night as downpours produced copious amounts of rain in a short period of time. Many locations picked up 1-3″ of water, which was great for the lawn, but when it falls in a short time, is terrible for the roads as localized street flooding was an issue.

This morning, we’ll get some breaks of sun back in the mix as just an isolated shower is leftover. Pop-up showers today are very few and far between this afternoon and this evening, so if you have outdoor activities plan, most of the day will be dry. It’ll also be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A cold front comes through tonight and knocks the humidity out by tomorrow morning. Dew points remain low through the weekend and we’ll remain dry here in southern New England as highs near 80 Saturday and Sunday. Great for Margaritaville in Mansfield!

Heading north? A few showers will pop up across the mountains as temps stay in the 70s. Even there though, most of the weekend will feature dry hours.