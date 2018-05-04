Storms Close Out Summery Weather

While it wasn’t as hot of a day today, it sure was packed with some humidity as dewpoints ran into the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. With temps away from the immediate coast running in the lower to middle 80s, once again summery weather was upon us. As we close the books on this July-like weather, we’ll watch a few showers and storms rumble on through this evening and overnight tonight. Where storms get going the earliest late this afternoon and early this evening, they’ll be able to use some of the daytime heating to become potent. The risk of strong storms, capable of producing damaging wind gusts, is highest in the shaded areas of yellow and brown below. In fact, there’s a tornado watch in effect for much of Northern New York and Vermont.



Timing out this evenings showers and storms, you can clearly see how the most potent storms are in central and western New England.

As they head east bound, they’ll tend to weaken as they approach the 495 belt and head toward the coast.



Following this front that delivers tonight storms, drier air moves in tomorrow, setting the stage for a nice day as highs hit the 70s and dew points drop into the 40s. Refreshing stuff!

Sunday isn’t so nice as more clouds extend across the area and even some scattered showers move in with highs in the lower 60s.

Have a good weekend.

@clamberton7-twitter