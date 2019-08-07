Storms Fire Later Today & Tonight

While we start this morning off quiet, we will set the stage for scattered storms to break out this afternoon and this evening. First, higher humidity continues to move in with dew points near 70 this afternoon. With the higher humidity, now add the warmth as temps reach the mid 80s thanks to some sunny breaks through the first half of the day. The warmth and humidity combined helps create high instability and an area of low pressure approaching us from the west will provide the “lift” the atmosphere needs to fire up showers and storms. The most widespread storms this afternoon are across the interior, mainly west of I-95, they move east through the evening and overnight tonight. The main risk from these storms will be torrential rains and lightning. We’ll watch for localized street flooding with any storms that linger over the same towns/cities. A few of the storms could also provide damaging wind gusts, especially across the western half of New England. While the threat of a tornado is low, it’s not zero, and the risk for a brief spin up is possible across western New England and eastern NY State.

Once we get beyond the storms today and tonight, tomorrow is mainly a dry day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. While I can’t rule out an isolated shower/storm, much of the day will be rain free.

A secondary front swings through tomorrow night, behind it, humidity crashes heading into the weekend. The weekend looks dry, with highs near 80.