Storms Fire Later Today

After temps soared into the low to mid 70s yesterday, we’ll have another mild day upon us today. While it won’t be quite as warm, we’ll still run in the 60s to near 70 this afternoon. The big difference today will be the chance for showers and storms to become more widespread this afternoon. Initially, they’re isolated around midday, then become more widespread between 3-8pm. Within that timeframe, from 4-7pm, the risk for locally strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts is there, especially across Central Mass.

Those storms are along and ahead of a cold front. That cold front means business too as temperatures crash back into the upper 20s to mid 30s by tomorrow morning. Wind chills will run in the upper teens and low 20s to start the day as well. Chilly air for sure! Highs only recover into the mid to upper 40s.

We bounce back nicely Saturday before more rain and gusty coastal winds head in for Sunday.