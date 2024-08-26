Got to make every weekend count in the summer and weather-wise, we made this past weekend count as summer warmth and quiet weather returned for those pool/beach plans you had.

This morning, we start off quiet too, but the quiet weather won’t last all day as scattered showers and storms fire up. As the daytime heating gets going, and combines with a lot of very cold air aloft, we’ll start watching scattered showers and storms pop up around Noon today.

The most widespread action is in the 2-8pm timeframe, when slow moving scattered storms will be capable of producing 1-2″ of rain in a short duration, prompting street/poor drainage flooding.

A few of the storms could be locally severe too with quarter size hail and damaging gusts. Not all town’s and cities get hit, so rain totals will be highly variable across the area. The map below shows how variable the rain totals can be over short distances, although the placement of the highest totals won’t be an exact replica of the forecast model shown. Just an example of the theme of the day.

Tomorrow will be nice overall with highs back into the low 80s inland, 70s coast.

Wednesday is warmer, although we’ll track another round of scattered storms in the afternoon/evening as a cold front slides through. Thursday and Friday look good with cooler air back in place. A few scattered storms are likely at some point over the weekend. Right now, it looks most likely later Saturday/Saturday night.