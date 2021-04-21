Storms Fizzle This Evening, Turning Colder and Windy Thursday

The strong to severe storms with embedded downpours will continue to march across southern New England through sunset. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 6pm.

The main impacts with these storms will be the downpours reducing visibility, strong to damaging gusts (45 to 50 mph gusts) and a few lightning strikes.

The line of storms move into Worcester County by 5pm, and arrive at the coastline by 7pm.

These storms are a result of the cold front that is swinging into southern New England. Earlier today, we had highs stretch to near 70°. Behind this front, temperatures have been in the 30s in upstate NY.

That colder air will move in overnight along with gusty northwest winds that will make for even colder wind chills.

When we wake up tomorrow morning, wind chills will be in the 20s. By noon, wind chills will be around the freezing mark, remaining in the 30s through much of our Thursday afternoon.

With the cold, a Freeze Watch has been issued including Foxboro, Norwood, northern Bristol and interior Plymouth Counties into Friday morning. Temperatures could dip as low as 30° Thursday night into Friday, so if you’ve already planted some spring flowers, bring them indoors if they are potted or cover them up to shield them from the cold.

High temperatures for Thursday will be ten degrees below normal, bouncing back to normal by Friday.

It’s a 50/50 weekend with Saturday being the pick with highs near 70 (cooler at the Cape) under mostly sunny skies. Showers return late Saturday night and continue into Sunday. Sunday will be in the low 50s with clouds and wind. However, the good news with the rain for Sunday is the lower pollen count.

The following work week, we have a warm-up through midweek, reaching the low 70s by Wednesday.