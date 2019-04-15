Storms In and Out Marathon Monday

Well, it’s certainly a busy start to this Marathon Monday as the radar is lit up with widespread showers and storms with lots of cloud to ground lightning and downpours. While the main threat through 9am will be cloud to ground lightning and localized street flooding, we’ll keep an eye on one or two of them producing strong winds as well. Despite the challenges for a couple of hours along the Marathon Route this morning, the weather takes a turn for the better by 9am in Hopkinton and 10am in Boston. Temps will jump up into the mid 60s to near 70 and the breeze out of the south will be a cross wind from right to left for the runners.

We’ll likely time out our dry breaks/midday lulls in the action not only for the start of the Marathon but for the Sox game too. Then, watch for another passing shower/storm after 2pm along the Marathon Route. Then, strong winds pick up around dinner time, through tonight, gusting 40-50mph.

Best of luck to all you runners out there!