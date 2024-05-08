Top 10? Top 5? Top 1? Wherever yesterday’s weather ranked for you, it was certainly a beauty of a day as highs topped off near 80 inland with full sun and low humidity. While it was cooler at the coast, all and all, it was still a solid day along the beaches.

Today, while we start with a nice sunrise and some early morning dry air, changes will be quiet abrupt by mid to late morning. Any early sunshine fades behind thickening clouds and a round of showers and storms moves in mid to late morning. They’ll be most widespread in the 8am-Noon timeframe (earliest Worcester County 8-11am, eastern Mass 9am-Noon).

Once the initial batch of storms moves offshore, we’ll still have isolated to scattered storms redevelop mid afternoon, into the evening. A few of those storms could be locally strong to severe, with strong winds and hail. The highest risk for that favors interior MA and CT.

Thursday features a lot of dry hours, but a lot of clouds as well. Highs head for the low 60s inland and stay in the 50s at the coast. We’ll track a few late-day showers, but any rain looks fairly light. Patchy drizzle and a few spotty showers hang in here Friday with a chilly northeasterly flow as highs hold in the 50s.

Mother’s Day weekend forecast looks cool overall too. Mid 50s to low 60s with clouds, peeks of sun and a few spotty showers from time to time.