A summery, soupy air mass kicks off the day with areas of dense fog as temps and dew points run in the upper 60s to start off this Tuesday morning. That warmth and humidity will fuel showers and storms moving into the region as their coverage area will increase from 8am for central and eastern Mass as a warm front pushes through. The storms that we do get will be capable of producing drenching downpours and cloud to ground lightning as their main threats. Downpours in slow moving storms could produce a quick 1-2″ of rain in a few spots, producing localized street/poor drainage flooding issues.



With that said, there is also the risk of embedded severe storms, capable of producing damaging wind gusts, and even the low risk of an isolated brief tornado. Across eastern Mass, the coverage area of storms favors late-morning through early afternoon. Late this afternoon, there will likely be lulls in the storms across eastern Mass, but the potential for strong to severe storms across parts of central and western Mass. Those late afternoon/early evening storms across the interior are ahead of a cold front, one that will push through overnight, drying us out and lowering the humidity for tomorrow.

It’s still warm tomorrow, but once a secondary cool front slides through (moisture starved, so no rain with it), we’ll dramatically drop the humidity and the temps for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s to near 70 and overnight lows in the 40s! The weather looks dry for the weekend too, with highs in the low 70s Saturday and back to near 80 for Sunday.