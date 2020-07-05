Storms Move Out Tonight, Less Muggy and Seasonable Monday

The severe thunderstorm threat will push out by midnight, with just a few lingering thunderstorms just after midnight (but not on the severe side). Quite a few storm reports from pea sized hail to downed trees and power lines around Stow, Ayer, Groton, and for portions of Essex County where frequent lightning was prominent.

Drier conditions slide in for the start of the work week, although we’ll see some patchy fog early Monday morning at the coast. This will lift by mid-morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies across the region through Monday afternoon.

A seabreeze will develop mid-afternoon, keeping temperatures slightly cooler at the coast, while inland temperatures stretch into the low 80s.

Tuesday is another sun-filled day with highs into the low 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast.

The heat and humidity builds back in by Wednesday with highs stretching into the mid to upper 80s. Some late day thunderstorms are expected Wednesday evening.

Thursday brings a few thunderstorms too along with the return of the 90 degree heat and the humidity. The 90s stick around for Friday too!

For the weekend, we’re keeping an eye on a system that will push off the coast of the Carolinas Friday and could bring some tropical like rain Saturday, with a few thunderstorms next Sunday. This could change in terms of timing so we will continue to keep an eye on the developments over the next several days.